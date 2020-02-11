Safer Internet Day: Instagram rolls out new tools for online safety

California [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): On the occasion of Safer Internet Day today, Instagram has rolled out a number of measures to ensure your safety when you express yourself on the online platform.

One of the new features is 'Support Requests' that shows the status of your submitted reports and report history.

In this option, you can further take actions like mute, block, restrict, or unfollow any troublesome account. You can also make a second review request in case you are not happy with Instagram's action on a reported account, the official release notes.

Instagram is also making it easier to appeal for disabled accounts right from an in-app option which will show up when you attempt to log in to your disabled account. If you think your account was mistakenly disabled, you can 'Request a Review'.

The new features will be rolling out over the coming weeks. Instagram has also announced a new #UnlabelIndia initiative in partnership with a youth media company, Yuvaa, with the aim to promote a safer, positive community online. (ANI)

