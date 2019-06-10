Salesforce to acquire Tableau for USD 15.7 billion

San Francisco [USA], June 10 (ANI): Software giant Salesforce has announced that it is acquiring data analytics company Tableau in a USD 15.7 billion deal.

The companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Salesforce will acquire Tableau in an all-stock transaction including Class A and Class B common stock.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Salesforce's opportunity in the USD 1.8 trillion digital transformation space by helping customers unlock more value from their data for enhanced customer experiences. (ANI)

