Samsung debuts its Odyssey Ark 55" curved gaming monitor in India

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55" curved gaming monitor, which was unveiled in August, has finally made its debut in India.

According to GSM Arena, it's priced at INR 219,999 and is already available for purchase through Samsung's official Indian website.

The Odyssey Ark comes with a 3-year warranty and Samsung is offering a 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 for free till October 9 to customers.



The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55" curved monitor having a 4K resolution and a 16:09 aspect ratio. It is a matte display with a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, reported GSM Arena.

The curved gaming monitor comes with four speakers (one at each corner) and two central woofers with Dolby Atmos support to deliver a sound output of 60W.

It also has a Cockpit Mode to offer gamers a cockpit-like experience. This mode allows vertical rotation of the screen with a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt, and pivot for an optimal screen setup.

As per GSM Arena, the Odyssey Ark 55" also comes bundled with Ark Dial - a solar-powered controller for the monitor which can be charged through USB-C as well. (ANI)

