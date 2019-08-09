Seoul [South Korea], August 8 (ANI): Samsung once called Apple 'silly' for releasing the iPhone 7 without the headphone jack. Now, when the company itself followed Apple's footsteps, it had no choice but to quietly delete old ads trolling the iPhone maker.
According to Business Insider, Samsung's 2017 'Growing Up' commercial that pokes fun at Apple for ditching the headphone jack has disappeared from some of the company's major YouTube channels.
Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 10 is a shift from the company's previous design and just like the Apple iPhone 7, lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. (ANI)
Samsung deletes old ads mocking iPhone 7 after its own headphone jack-less Galaxy Note 10
ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:52 IST
