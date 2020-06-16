Samsung Electronics launches new customisable refrigerator

Suwon [South Korea], June 16 (ANI): Samsung Electronics has launched its new Bespoke refrigerator in selected markets around the world.

The Bespoke refrigerator allows consumers to tailor their own configurations by material, color, and module to match various lifestyles and interior design concepts.

"Samsung is creating new kitchen innovations with Bespoke by catering to individual preferences across a wide spectrum of consumer lifestyles," said Eugene Chung, Vice President of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics in an official statement.

"We are excited to offer consumers around the world the opportunity to satisfy their lifestyle needs through our aspirational Bespoke refrigerator," he added.

The newly launched refrigerator comes with an innovative door panel that can be personalized with a unique color-material-finish (CMF) based on the user's design preferences. (ANI)

