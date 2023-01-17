Samsung expands 5G portfolio in India with Galaxy A14 5G, A23 5G smartphones

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Expanding its 5G portfolio in India, South Koran tech giant Samsung has brought two affordable smartphones to the Indian market, the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was first introduced in September 2022 with a 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 695 chipset.

In India, it will be sold in two memory combinations - 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB, while colour choices are Silver, Light Blue, and Orange.



Prices for the Galaxy A23 5G will be Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, depending on the choice of RAM. It will be available for purchase from January 18 onwards, reported GSM Arena.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G shares some features with its A23 sibling, like the 6.6" LCD with Full HD+ resolution and the 5,000 mAh battery.

On top of that, it ships with the latest Android 13 and One UI 5 out of the box. However, there are only three cameras, a more affordable chipset and less RAM and internal storage.

Offered in Dark Red, Light Green, or Black, the Galaxy A14 5G costs Rs 16,499 for the 4/64 GB version, Rs 18,999 for 6/128 GB and Rs 20,999 for 8/128 GB, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

