Samsung Galaxy A34 5G to come with 25W wired charging support

Seoul [South Korea], January 21 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A34 smartphone was recently spotted at the FCC, where it was to gain one more necessary certification for its launch.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the device is revealed by the FCC process to have support for 25W wired charging.

It was also recently given the go-ahead by the Bureau of Indian Standards. A benchmark run of a prototype A34 suggests that the phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 SoC.



However, this may vary by market, with some places presumably getting an Exynos 1380 instead.

Based on past rumours it is expected that the handset will rock triple rear cameras with a 48 MP main shooter, a 13 MP front-facing camera, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90 Hz AMOLED screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It will allegedly be offered in four colour variants, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, apart from this smartphone, Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S23 smartphone series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

The line-up is expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are rumoured to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. (ANI)

