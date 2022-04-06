Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live get 360 Audio update

Seoul [South Korea], April 5 (ANI): Samsung has pushed a software update to Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live, bringing them closer to the Galaxy Buds Pro experience with 360 Audio.



As per GSM Arena, 360 Audio is based on Dolby Head Tracking technology, and is similar to Spatial Audio by Apple - the sound appears as if it's always coming from the device screen, even if you move around or turn your head.

It is worth noting that although Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live devices from all over the world are getting the software update, you need a Samsung phone running One UI 3.1 or higher to actually be able to use the feature.

The update is just 3 MB in size and has release code R177XXU0AVC8 (for Buds 2) or R180XXU0AVC2 (for Buds Live). It also brings improvements in call quality, Bluetooth connectivity and overall stability. (ANI)

