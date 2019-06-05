Samsung Galaxy Home to launch in Q3 2019: Report

Seoul [South Korea], June 4 (ANI): The wait for Samsung's answer to the Apple HomePod is getting longer as the company is now planning to announce the availability of the Galaxy Home speaker in the third quarter this year.

Samsung Consumer Electronics CEO Kim Hyun-suk told The Korea Herald about the delay in launching the Galaxy Home speaker. The Samsung Galaxy Home was first announced at the Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event last year in August.

However, consumer availability of the Bixby-enabled device has been delayed. Meanwhile, there have been rumours about Samsung working on a smaller version of the Galaxy Home. (ANI)

