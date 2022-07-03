Samsung Galaxy M11 gets Android 12 update with One UI 4.1

Seol [South Korea], July 3 (ANI): The Galaxy M11 has finally received Samsung's One UI 4.1 upgrade which tells you about how many handsets the company has already gone through because it is now patching low-end phones for two years ago.

According to GSM Arena, the M11 is now receiving the Android 12 upgrade with the latest version of Samsung's skin on top.

The upgrade appears to have only been made available in Vietnam so far, but more nations and territories will undoubtedly follow soon. Samsung typically needs a few weeks to fully implement such an upgrade, but the fact that the process is underway is crucial.



The build M115FXXU3CVF6 that is being installed on the devices sold in Vietnam also includes the security patch level for June 2022.

Due to the Galaxy M11's relatively low processing power, it's possible that it will only receive a portion of the One UI 4.1 feature set, as reported by GSM Arena.

However, since the changelog hasn't been made public, we can't say for sure if this is the case or exactly what features have been cut from the entire suite. (ANI)

