Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: What to expect

Seoul [South Korea], August 9 (ANI): Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is around the corner and it is expected to put the spotlight back on foldable devices.

As per Mashable, two foldable phones along with a Galaxy Watch will be unveiled at the event, which is set to take place soon.

You can watch the event on August 11 at 7 am PT or 10 am ET via live stream on Samsung's site. But if you're feeling impatient, you can read on about all the devices we think will be unveiled in the next few days.

Two new foldable phones

Samsung's invite for this year's event was pretty revealing. The invite revealed the shapes that clearly resembled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Shortly after the invite was sent out, Samsung president and head of mobile communications business, Tae Moon Roh, published a blog post revealing that people will see two foldable devices at Unpacked -- "third-generation foldables" to be exact.

Samsung is saving specifications, features, and names for the event. But as usual, we can glean plenty from rumours and leaks.

Starting with the Z Fold 3, we could see a 7.6-inch AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen -- both of which boast 120Hz refresh rates. The Z Fold 3 might feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4,400mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM coupled with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the third-generation Z Fold may feature a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, and a triple-camera setup complete with a 12-megapixel main camera, ultra-wide-angle sensor, and telephoto lens.

The Z Fold 3 could be available in three different colours: black, silver, and green. It's also already been confirmed the Z Fold 3 will receive S-Pen support. But Samsung remains tight-lipped on features and design.

The Z Flip 3, which has a clamshell form factor, will feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 3,300mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED internal display (445 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The external display could be bigger this time around, coming in at 1.9-inches as opposed to 1.1-inches on the previous Z Flip models. The Z Flip 3 might include 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, along with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The camera specs appear to be unchanged from the original version. The first-generation Z Flip also featured a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel front-facing lens.



As for colours, the Z Flip could be available in black, cream, green, and lavender.

Galaxy Buds 2

People might also get to see new earbuds from Samsung. As a follow-up to the original Galaxy Buds, which launched in 2019, it looks like the second-generation version is finally on its way.

The upcoming buds could feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The buds might be available in colours like yellow, purple, white, dark green, and black.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 appear to pack bigger batteries than the original version. It looks like Samsung has increased the battery per bud from 58mAh to 61mAh. The charging case battery is also bigger at 472mAh versus 252mAh.

As for battery life, Buds 2 are said to offer eight hours (with ANC off), which is two hours more than the Galaxy Buds. Of course, you'll get additional juice when you put them in the charging case.

Galaxy Watch 4 series

The tech giant already confirmed that a Galaxy Watch was on the way when it announced its One UI Watch interface last June. While we already know it is going to be the first smartwatch to feature WearOS 3, what's in store for the hardware has been kept under wraps.

Samsung is planning on launching not one but two smartwatches: Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It lists four versions total: a 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 4, along with a 42mm and 46mm Classic.

While it appears both smartwatches will have the same processor and sensors, it looks like the Watch 4 Classic will be available in larger sizes with larger batteries. Size differences aside, it seems like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is more upscale while the Galaxy Watch 4 has a more casual look -- similar to the Galaxy Watch Active.

The 46mm smartwatch might have a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display. And it looks like it is set to include sensors like a heart rate monitor, ECG, and GPS. It might also include a host of fitness and health features like step count, calories burned, sleep-tracking (with snore detection), active heart-rate monitoring, period tracking, and more.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will have a rotating bezel (which is very reminiscent of the original Galaxy Watch lineup). The 44mm version of the Classic might have a 1.19-inch display.

It's entirely possible that Samsung might not announce everything mentioned above. Fortunately, the Unpacked event is right around the corner so we don't have to wait too long to find out. (ANI)

