Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: Major announcements from event

Seoul [South Korea], October 21 (ANI): Samsung recently hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event (Part 2) after holding the earlier one in August when the South Korean tech giant launched the third-gen foldable display smartphones.

The event was hosted on Wednesday. At the Galaxy Unpacked event 2, the company rolled out its 'Bespoke Edition' Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone. There was no new product launched, just special versions of the same devices, reported GSM Arena.

Samsung also launched Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds. Both of these products are a result of Samsung's collaboration with fashion brand Maison Kitsune. Additionally, Samsung unveiled Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 mobile OS for its handsets.

Here are the key announcements from the event:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: Remember how Samsung gave you the option to customise the hinge cover on the Galaxy Z Fold2? Well, it has extended that idea with the new Bespoke Studio starting with the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

The Galaxy Bespoke Studio lets you choose the colour of the front, back and frame of the phone. Right now you can pick between Black and Silver for the frame, for the front and back you have the following options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, White and Black. Note that the camera island remains black no matter what options you choose.

Overall, this gives you 49 colour combinations to choose from (by Samsung's count - note that some colour combos overlap with already existing paint jobs for the Z Flip3). Later on, you will have the option to buy new panels and swap out the ones that your phone came with (and no, we didn't hear anything about this applying to vanilla Z Flip3 phones).

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition: The Galaxy Watch 4 series can also be customised in the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio by adding various colours, sizes, and strap styles. Additionally, a software update will allow Watch 4 series more opportunities for personalisation.



3. Samsung's collaboration with Maison Kitsune: Samsung has also teamed up with fashion brand Maison Kitsune to offer a special edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Watch 4 Kitsune Edition comes in a single 40mm Bluetooth-only version and features the fashion house's signature Fox logo on the Moonrock Beige coloured watch strap and also brings a second Stardust Gray colour strap with the brand's name spelt out.

The UI also gets a makeover with special Kitsune watch faces. Everything else from the specs to the One UI Watch 3 interface on top of Wear OS is identical to the regular Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition come in the same Moonrock Beige colour as the limited edition Galaxy Watch 4 and also sports parts of the Fox mascot on each bud. The charging case gets a Stardust Gray leather case while everything else from the sound and features is the same as the regular version.

Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition will be available for USD 249.99 while the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsune Edition will retail for USD 399.99. Both will be available in limited quantities across select markets.

Both also come with an NFC card in the box that lets you install a special Maison Kitsune theme on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung and Kitsune also collaborated on a music playlist that is available to users.

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new features: Apart from the special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung also announced new features coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

These include improved fall detection, more watch face option customisations, new animations, overhauled gesture controls alongside the aforementioned Bespoke customisation options.

Samsung also gave a glimpse of the One UI 4.0, which is based on Google's Android 12 mobile OS. (ANI)

