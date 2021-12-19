Samsung has huge incoming selection of official Galaxy S22 accessories

Seoul [South Korea], December 19 (ANI): As we inch closer to the likely February unveiling of the Galaxy S22 family, there have been more and more specs leaks of the upcoming devices.

As per GSM Arena, new leaks list a large number of official accessories for the Galaxy S22 family, over 60 different items (colour options included) across the trio of phones.

Samsung seems to be going all-out this year, particularly in the case department. Galaxy S22 and S22+ users will get to choose from Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, Frame Covers, Leather Covers, Protective Standing Covers, Silicone Covers (with/without strap), Smart Clear View Covers, Smart LED View Covers, and Gel Cases.



Galaxy S22 Ultra, or S22 Note owners, regardless of what the name ends up being, get to enjoy almost the entire selection too, except for the Frame Cover line. The particular selection at Box includes 24 official case options for the standard S22, with 19 options for the S22 Ultra and 23 for the Plus version.

As per GSM Arena, most of the listings don't have any images yet, but there are a few exceptions.

There are also S-Pen replacements for the biggest of the S22 bunch in a total of four colours - Green, Dark Red, White and Black. These should coincide with the colour options of the phone and mostly match up with previous rumours. (ANI)

