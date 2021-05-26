Samsung imports 1 million LDS syringes to support India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung is importing one million innovative Low Dead Space (LDS) syringes in a bid to support India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

This is part of the company's COVID Support programme for the country.

LDS syringes minimise the amount of drug left in the syringes after an injection, reducing vaccine wastage, and thereby enabling 20 per cent more people to get the dose with the same amount of vaccine.

LDS syringes, airlifted from South Korea, have been delivered to Uttar Pradesh - 325,000 each to the district administrations in Lucknow and Noida - while 350,000 LDS syringes will soon be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation in Tamil Nadu. These syringes will be deployed at COVID vaccination centres in the districts.





The technology behind LDS syringes has demonstrated up to 20 per cent greater efficiency. That means if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine. Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity.

This innovative syringe has been introduced for usage in a few markets including the United States to optimise vaccination.

"Samsung stands strong with the nation in these testing times. Over the past few weeks, Samsung has focused on providing support to governments with Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders, and financial grants to purchase more of these equipment, as this was the need of the hour," Partha Ghosh, Vice President and Head of CSR, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"Now, as our country focusses on vaccinating the population, we are supporting this effort with innovative LDS syringes that will help reduce vaccine wastage and vaccinate more people with the same amount of vaccine," Ghosh added.

Samsung has pledged USD 5 million as its contribution to India's fight against COVID-19, providing donations to central and state governments, and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals, as part of its citizenship initiatives.

Samsung's contribution includes USD 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes.

The tech giant has been in constant touch with local authorities and other stakeholders to understand their needs, and has been committed to delivering medical supplies that will help local communities in these times. (ANI)

