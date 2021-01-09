Samsung larger 'frame' tv users can now switch it into portrait mode

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): After launching the 'framed' televisions in 2017 with an Art Mode feature, tech company Samsung has now introduced the new version of the 43-inch model which lets the users switch between landscape and portrait mode.

According to Mashable, that way, if a user wants to display a nice portrait photo (or watch some videos), one can manually position The Frame vertically instead. Originally, only the 32-inch Frame TV came equipped with the feature.

However, this isn't Samsung's only lineup of TVs capable of rotating. One year ago, at CES 2020, the company launched 'The Sero' -another 43-inch TV that rotates between portrait and landscape mode. When connected to your phone, the TV automatically flips between modes depending on the orientation of your phone.



The 2021 version of The Frame is thinner than its predecessors, which Samsung says "mirrors the depth of a traditional picture frame."

The attachable frame will also be available in five colour options along with two styles - 'Modern' and 'Beveled'. But exact details have yet to be revealed.

And, with a subscription (USD 4.99 per month) to The Frame's Art Store, a user will be able to choose from over 1,400 curated pieces of artwork. Additionally, the new AI-based auto-curation feature can now better analyse your interests to recommend artwork that fits your style.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing and availability for the new models, but the company did confirm it plans to ship in the first half of the year.

Hopefully, they will be a lot more affordable than the USD 1,700 Sero, which looks more like a giant T-Mobile Sidekick than a TV. (ANI)

