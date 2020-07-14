Samsung launches SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has expanded their Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio in India with the launch of a connected SpaceMax Family Hub™ Refrigerator.

The newly launched Refrigerator comes with features that automate meal planning, lets you see inside the refrigerator from anywhere.

The Refrigerator which comes with a capacity of 657-litres, connects with other smart appliances at your home including smartphones, letting you watch your favorite TV show on the refrigerator's massive entertainment screen while working in the kitchen.

"SpaceMax Family Hub™ will become the epicenter to control, manage and view other connected devices in a home and its intelligent features will enable busy families to stay better connected to one another. With this new addition, we are expanding our IoT product portfolio in India," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India in an official statement.

The smart refrigerator has a Bluetooth feature with which you can attend any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. (ANI)

