Samsung launches two new Galaxy tablets in India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Samsung added two new tablets in its portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A10.1. Both tablets are aimed at millennials, seeking on-the-go performance.

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy Tab S5e with its thinnest frame ever for a 5.5mm sleek metal body. It is equipped 10.5-inch sAMOLED display, SDM 670, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 13-megapixel+8-megapixel dual cameras, and 7040mAh battery. The Wi-Fi only model costs INR 35,999 while the Wi-Fi+LTE version costs INR 39,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is equipped with Exynos 7904 SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 8-megapixel+5-megapixel dual cameras, and 6150mAh battery.

The Wi-Fi variant is priced at INR 14,999, while the Wi-Fi+LTE model costs INR 19,999. (ANI)

