Samsung launches world's first QLED 8K TV in India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Samsung has launched the world's first QLED 8K TV in India. The smart TV is targeted at luxury users and promises real 8K resolution.

The Samsung QLED 8K TV will be available in four sizes - 98-inch, priced at Rs 59,99,990 and made to order, 82-inch, priced at Rs 16,99,990, 75-inch, priced at Rs 10,99,990, and 65-inch, price to be announced, which will be available in July.

The TV is powered by Samsung's proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology that upscales picture and sound quality to 8K regardless of the original source quality or format. It further comes with support for voice assistants such as Bixby and Google Assistant. (ANI)

