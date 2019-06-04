Representative image
Representative image

Samsung launches world's first QLED 8K TV in India

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:51 IST

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Samsung has launched the world's first QLED 8K TV in India. The smart TV is targeted at luxury users and promises real 8K resolution.
The Samsung QLED 8K TV will be available in four sizes - 98-inch, priced at Rs 59,99,990 and made to order, 82-inch, priced at Rs 16,99,990, 75-inch, priced at Rs 10,99,990, and 65-inch, price to be announced, which will be available in July.
The TV is powered by Samsung's proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology that upscales picture and sound quality to 8K regardless of the original source quality or format. It further comes with support for voice assistants such as Bixby and Google Assistant. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:53 IST

Tesla launches Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger

California [USA], June 4 (ANI): Tesla quietly introduced a new and expensive wireless phone charger for its Model 3.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:07 IST

Mozilla Firefox makes it harder for websites to track you

California [USA], June 4 (ANI): Mozilla is taking user privacy very seriously and in its latest response, the company has updated its Firefox browser with tools to prevent websites and advertisers from tracking users.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:42 IST

Samsung Galaxy Home to launch in Q3 2019: Report

Seoul [South Korea], June 4 (ANI): The wait for Samsung's answer to the Apple HomePod is getting longer as the company is now planning to announce the availability of the Galaxy Home speaker in the third quarter this year.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:20 IST

Amazon lets you try on virtual make-up using smartphone camera

California [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): Buying make-up products such as lipsticks online is one of the many things shoppers still dread because it is difficult to know if a particular shade will look good.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:12 IST

Tinder now lets you add sexual orientation to bio

Los Angeles [USA], June 4 (ANI): Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Qeer, Asexual, Bisexual or Demisexual, you will now be able to finally add your sexual orientation on dating app Tinder.

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:35 IST

Microsoft tests new dual-screen Surface hardware

Washington [USA], June 3 (ANI): Microsoft has reportedly started testing its dual-screen Surface device that has been under development from two years.

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:53 IST

World's first 8K OLED TV by LG goes on sale

Seoul [South Korea] June 3 (ANI): LG largest OLED TV and also the world's first 8K OLED TV is now up for sale in select markets, the company announced.

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Samsung announces Notebook 7, Notebook 7 Force to take on Apple...

Seoul [South Korea], June 3 (ANI): Ahead of Apple's WWDC event today, Samsung introduced two new lightweight laptops to its portfolio - Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force - that are designed to take on the MacBook Pro models.

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Oppo teases under-display selfie camera technology

Dongguan [China], June 3 (ANI): Move over pop-out, the notch-based selfie camera on smartphones, Oppo has teased an all-new way of taking selfies - through an under-display camera.

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Smartphone sales to decline amidst Huawei-US trade war: Canalys

California [USA], June 3 (ANI): As the major trade war between China-based tech giant Huawei and the Trump government continues, market research firm Canalys has forecast smartphone shipment to decrease at 1.35 billion this year, a year-on-year decline of 3.1 per cent.

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Use of facial recognition tech can help continuously monitor...

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): With the help of facial recognition technology, Japanese scientists have developed an automated system that can predict when patients are at increased risk of unsafe behaviour in the ICU with an accuracy of 75 per cent.

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:09 IST

MacBook Pro explodes, bursts into flames during normal use,...

California [USA], June 1 (ANI): A musician, who goes by the name White Panda Music on Reddit has claimed that his Apple MacBook Pro exploded and burst into flames during 'normal use'.

