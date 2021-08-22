Samsung planning to soon stop displaying ads inside its stock apps

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung, which has had a practice of showing advertisements in their stock apps for Weather, Pay, and Theme, has recently confirmed that it will be changing its policy on this topic soon.

In a statement to The Verge, Samsung has divulged that it will stop showing ads in its proprietary apps by the end of this year.

The statement from the company read, "Samsung has made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme. The update will be ready later this year.



It further continued, "Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants. We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services."

As per the Verge, this piece of news is in line with what Samsung mobile head TM Roh is recently stated in an internal town hall meeting as well. The move will likely be welcomed by users of Samsung handsets and apps.

While workarounds around the ads exist or you could just use different apps, it's understandable that having to see ads or put in extra effort to not see them is not a desirable user experience, especially on premium smartphones. (ANI)

