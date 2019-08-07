Samsung releases Exynos 9825 SoC ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 7 (ANI): Samsung is scheduled to release its next Galaxy Note 10 device today and ahead of the main release, the company has announced its next-gen Exynos 9825 mobile processor.

As the official website notes, the Exynos 9825 is the industry's first mobile processor built with 7nanometer EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) processing technology for faster and more power-efficient performance.

The chip features integrated NPU for AI-powered applications including photography and augmented reality. Samsung says the chip is also designed to enhance mobile gaming and is 5G-ready. (ANI)

