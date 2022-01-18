Samsung reveals Exynos 2200 chipset with Xclipse GPU

Seoul [South Korea], January 18 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Tuesday, introduced the Exynos 2200, its latest flagship chipset that will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones in certain regions.

According to GSM Arena, the new platform has been built on the 4nm EUV process technology and sports a custom-made GPU named Xclipse.

The chip is based on the AMD RDNA2 architecture, and as such, it's a "one-of-a-kind hybrid graphics processor" that brings advanced features such as ray tracing and variable rate shading on mobile, becoming the first smartphone chip to do so.

Ray tracing technology simulates the behavior of light in real life, calculating the movement and colour of objects as light rays bounce off surfaces.

The hardware-accelerated feature gives realistic effects and immersive graphics, making playing games that support these features a fabulous experience.



Another technology is Variable rate shading, which is implemented in PC and console games. It allows developers to apply lower shading to areas where quality won't be affected, thus improving frame rate and the smoothness of the gameplay.

The Exynos 2200 is also among the first chips to integrate Armv9 CPU cores. This octa-core processor has a single powerful Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 balancing performance and efficiency, and four Cortex-A510 little cores for power efficiency. Samsung traditionally does not reveal the frequency its chips are clocked at.

The brand-new GPU and improved CPU also sport a more powerful NPU to keep them company. In comparison to the Exynos 2100, the performance has doubled and now allows more calculations in parallel, improving the overall AI performance.

In other specs, the Exynos 2200 supports up to 200MP single camera, 8K video recording, 4K displays at up to 120Hz or QHD+ ones at 144Hz.

The chipset works with the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The 5G modem works both on the sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, while the global navigation system supports all major standards and satellites.

As per GSM Arena, Samsung said the Exynos 2200 is "currently in mass production". There's no official date when we'll see the Galaxy S22 series with the chip, but rumours are pointing to February 8 as a potential launch date. (ANI)

