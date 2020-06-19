Samsung rolls out blood pressuring monitoring app for its Galaxy smartwatch

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Samsung on Thursday released its new health monitoring application for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch in South Korea.

According to The Verge, the new health monitor application will enable blood pressure tracking.

Samsung had earlier announced the release of the app in the third quarter of this year but released it ahead of its time.

Though the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will now allow users to track blood pressure this still cannot be seen as a complete replacement for its traditional blood pressure cuff. (ANI)

