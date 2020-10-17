Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant microphone

California [US], October 16 (ANI): Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced.

As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the 2020 8K and 4K QLED models, the 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, 2020 Frame and Serif sets, and 2020 Sero and Terrace models. The update will be available in the US first and roll out to more countries soon, according to Google.



By pressing down on the TV's remote control mic one can activate Assistant, and users will be able to switch channels, open apps, and adjust the TV's volume with voice commands.

As per The Verge, the TVs already had voice command settings available that could be controlled with the mic on the remote, but the user will have to tell it if he/she wants to use Google Assistant rather than Samsung's default Bixby assistant.

Another feature is that the users can also control other smart home devices after they have connected to Google Assistant. Post installing an OTA update, users can enable Assistant on their Samsung TV by going to Settings. General, Voice, Voice assistant. (ANI)

