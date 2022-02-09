Samsung switches to two updates per year for Galaxy A51

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced to only update one of its best selling devices- the Galaxy A51 twice a year from now on.

According to the company's statement obtained by GSM Arena, the Galaxy A51 is only going to receive two updates per year from now on. This is in spite of the fact that the phone is a little more than two years old, and it's so far only received one of the three major Android OS upgrades it's been promised.



On the contrary, the much less best-selling Galaxy A51 5G will get security updates quarterly, so twice as many each year than the Galaxy A51, which costs around 20-25,000 in India.

For the unversed, Samsung is promising four years of security updates and three major Android updates for most of its devices, including the Galaxy A series.

And yet, that doesn't mean monthly security updates, apparently. (ANI)

