Samsung to announce 'the most powerful' Galaxy device at Unpacked event

Seoul [South Korea], April 14 (ANI): By dropping an intriguing teaser of 'the most powerful Galaxy' device, South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new 'Galaxy Unpacked' event set for April 28.

The upcoming all-virtual event will be live-streamed on the official site and the YouTube channel of Samsung.

The South Korean electronic giant tweeted, "Welcome to a very special Unpacked - the most powerful Galaxy is coming. April 28, 2021. Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on http://Samsung.com."



The teaser suggests that it will bring "the most powerful Galaxy" to the forthcoming launch, but the tech giant didn't say what this event will be about. But one thing seems evident, Samsung won't be introducing low-end devices at the event.



Going by the teaser, the description of whatever Samsung is announcing as "the most powerful Galaxy" would seem to rule out a phone, like the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As per The Verge, the most generous depiction of a mobile processor, even one as powerful as Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888, still isn't in the same ballpark as a true laptop processor. And despite recent headlines, Samsung is still rumoured to reveal the Z Fold 3 at a July event, potentially a replacement for the Galaxy Note's high-end summer phone release spot.

On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy Book line-up of laptops would fit the bill for a more powerful Galaxy device, which is long overdue for an update. The current models were announced back in 2019 (although they did not hit US stores until May of last year), and they still feature Intel's 10th Gen processors.

As reported The Verge, a Galaxy Book refresh that featured some of Intel's new 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips -- or even Intel's newer 35W H-series variants -- would easily take the crown as the new "most powerful" Galaxy product.

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a new Galaxy Book Pro line of laptops, which would feature 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED panels, S-Pen support, and upgraded Intel CPUs. One of the new models -- the Galaxy Book Pro 360 -- is also said to include 5G compatibility. (ANI)

