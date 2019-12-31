Samsung to unveil frame-free TV at CES 2020

Las Vegas [USA], December 31 (ANI): Samsung is reportedly building a bezel-less TV which would be unveiled at the upcoming CES trade show in Las Vegas.

According to SamMobile, the purported TV will be the world's first true Zero Bezel TV and will be available only in sizes 65-inch and higher as it will cater to the premium segment.

The true bezel-less display will be achieved by welding the display panel and TV's body together. The Samsung Zero Bezel TV is expected to go into mass production in February 2020. (ANI)