Samsung to use customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy S23 series

Seoul [South Korea], January 19 (ANI): South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S23 smartphone series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news related outlet, the lineup is expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are rumored to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

However, a new report by 9to5Google suggests that the Galaxy S23 trio will be powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher clock speed.



GSM Arena reported that the publication claims to have seen documentation that reveals the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will be called 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy'.

It will have a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz (Prime core) on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB). The rest of the features of this customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are expected to remain largely the same as the regular version.

The 4nm modified chip is also said to be manufactured by Samsung's foundry instead of TSMC. However, it's unclear whether or not Samsung will use the 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy' branding widely or keep it limited to the Unpacked event, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

