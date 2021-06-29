Samsung unveils One UI watch interface at MWC 2021

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled the new One UI Watch software for its upcoming Galaxy Watch portfolio at MWC 2021 but did not reveal the next Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung while unveiling One UI Watch at the event stated that the new interface will make its debut on a new Galaxy Watch "later this summer," reported Mashable.

The new smartwatch interface, One UI Watch, combines the best features of Wear OS and Tizen.

During the event, the South Korean company demonstrated what the actual software will look like. It showed how settings on the smartphone will mirror those on the watch. The experience, it said, will be seamless.

The tech giant also teased new integrations with apps like Starva, Adidas Running, and Spotify, the latter of which will bring offline playback to Wear OS. Samsung also said that it will open its watch face design tool to Google developers, allowing them to create, unique watch faces.

Samsung also ensured that the virtual event was all about One UI Watch and not about its next smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 4 series. So here's a lowdown of all the new software quirks you could expect on the next Galaxy Watch.

One UI Watch: Key features



1. The biggest new feature with One UI Watch is that the next Galaxy Watch will allow auto app installation which aims to make the process of installing apps on your smartwatch a lot easier. Going forward, whenever you install an app on your smartwatch, it will automatically install the One UI Watch version of that app on your watch.

2. Speaking of apps, One UI Watch will support the entire Play Store ecosystem which will allow users the ability to download all supported Wear OS apps on your smartwatch.

3. Samsung has also revealed that the upcoming smartwatch will feature support for third-party watch faces, on top of a new Watch Face design tool that will help the designers create unique watch faces for the upcoming Galaxy Watch with ease.

4. Samsung also provided a glimpse of the refreshed settings menu in One UI Watch, which would seem a lot more familiar to One UI users. The new interface also lets you automatically sync any customizations you make in the Clock app on your phone to your smartwatch. It will also sync blocked contacts across all the connected Galaxy devices.

5. It is also worth noting that One UI Watch will be a custom interface for the upcoming Galaxy Watches built on top of the new unified platform Samsung and Google co-created. This means that the new interface will not be available for manufacturers other than Samsung.

Sadly, Samsung did not reveal much about the next Galaxy Watch 4 hardware. The company usually announces new smartwatches during its Unpacked event in late July or early August.

This year, the tech giant could debut the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. (ANI)

