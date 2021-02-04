Samsung working on 200-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Tech company Samsung is now reportedly gearing up to increase the smartphone camera resolution threshold this year.

Mashable quoted a report by noted tipster Ice Universe stating that Samsung has plans to introduce plenty of new 'innovative' ISOCELL camera sensors in 2021.

Among the plans is a 200-megapixel sensor as well. The report is very light in details but the tipster claims a 200MP camera sensor for smartphones is "coming soon."



As per Mashable, there were reports that Samsung's clients had asked the company to develop a 200MP sensor last year itself. However, technical difficulties with production yield mean the Korean company was not able to deliver this on time. It appears Samsung has now overcome those hurdles and is all set to introduce a 200MP camera for smartphones this year.

It is rumoured that Samsung's supposed 200-megapixel ISOCELL image sensor may debut with ZTE's new flagship, the Axon 30 Pro. And with this, the sensor can record videos in 16K and has support for both 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning to reduce noise in photos. Pixel binning is the process of combining the data from pixels into one superpixel, reducing noise in the photo but at the cost of resolution.

These details find themselves in the wild thanks to a tipster known as WHYLAB and if we are to believe his leaks, Samsung's new sensor measures 1/1.37 inch and has 1.28-micron pixels. These leaks follow several reports of Xiaomi apparently working with Samsung to launch a smartphone with a 150-megapixel camera.

As reported by Mashable, the 150-megapixel camera sensor was said to have support for 9-in-1 pixel binning and a larger 1-inch sensor. However, this phone was supposed to launch in Q4 of last year, which has not happened. (ANI)

