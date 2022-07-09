Samsung's Expert RAW camera app set to have two new features with next update

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Samsung has announced two new features for its Expert RAW camera app, which will soon be available to users with the next update.

The first one is the Custom Preset feature, which will let users save their custom camera settings and use them to take pictures again. Second is the Save Format menu, which will allow users to save the shots captured through the Expert RAW app in RAW or JPEG format. Right now, the app stores the photos in both file formats, which could be inconvenient, as per GSM Arena.

Besides announcing new features, Samsung also said that the release of Expert RAW for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2 has been delayed.



These smartphones should have got the Expert RAW support in the first half of 2022, but with a full camera system upgrade required, the schedule has changed. However, Samsung aims to release Expert RAW for these devices in September.

While Samsung hasn't provided an exact date for Expert RAW's release for the S20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra, and Fold2, the company revealed that Expert RAW will only work with the wide and ultrawide units on the S20 Ultra, with no support for the telephoto lens, GSM Arena reports.

Samsung says the reason is that the Expert RAW's Computational RAW is based on Bayer RAW, which the Galaxy S20 Ultra's Hybrid Optic 10x telephoto lens couldn't render the images to. (ANI)

