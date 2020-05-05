Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops are now available for purchase

Washington D.C. [USA], May 5 (ANI): The new Galaxy Book laptops by Samsung are now available for purchase in the United States.

According to The Verge, all three laptops -- the Galaxy Book Flex, Flex Alpha, and Ion -- are equipped with the latest 10th Gen chips from Intel. The Flex and Ion are also certified as part of Intel's Project Athena program. It means that if you purchase one of these two models, you should get up to nine hours of battery life.

Back in October Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Flex and Ion, but the tech giant did not give a release date outside of 'early 2020.' Samsung announced another laptop in the Galaxy Book series, the Galaxy Flex Alpha, at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020. The Flex Alpha is meant for those looking at Samsung's 2-in-1 laptop line who want a less expensive price range.

The laptops include intriguing features as they are the first Samsung laptops to use a QLED display, which is the same display technology that the company uses in its high-end flat-screen TVs.

The Galaxy Book Flex and Ion include a neat feature that lets your trackpad double as a wireless charger, alongside new screen display technology. The trackpad, however, is unavailable if it's being used for wireless charging, so its usefulness is limited unless you have an external mouse.

The Galaxy Flex Alpha starts at 849.99 USD but can go up to 999.99 USD if you upgrade your internal memory and processor. The Galaxy Book Ion starts at USD 1,199.99 for a 13.3-inch model, and its 15.6-inch model sells for USD 1,299.99. The Galaxy Book Flex is priced at USD 1,349.99 for the 13.3-inch model and 1,399.99 USD for the 15.6-inch version. (ANI)

