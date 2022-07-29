Samsung's new 'Repair Mode' safeguards sensitive data when phone in service

Seol [South Korea], July 29 (ANI): Resetting your phone and giving it for repairing is a normal procedure to avoid the possibility of private information falling into the wrong hands. The need to back up your data beforehand and restore it later adds another difficulty. 'Repair Mode' is a solution that Samsung has provided to address this issue.

According to GSM Arena, the mode will be accessible from the Battery and Device Care screen in the Settings. Once activated the phone will reboot.

All personal information, including images, texts, accounts, and even apps, will be hidden under the mode (only the default installed apps will be active). The phone will appear to have been reset.



You can use a fingerprint or pattern lock to turn off Repair Mode when repairs are complete. This will restart the phone once more, but this time, all of your data will be fully accessible. All modifications made by the technician during the repair will also be undone.

The phone can also keep a history of recent problems and the apps that were open at the time they occurred. This will assist in identifying the issue. You will have the option to enter Repair Mode without creating a log, and of course, no personal information will be saved in this log.

The Galaxy S21 series will get Repair Mode first via a software update. According to Samsung, it will "extend it to several additional models in the future", as reported by GSM Arena.

The feature would initially be restricted to Samsung's domestic market because the press release was only uploaded on Samsung's Korean website as an update. This appears to be a trial run for the new feature before it is made available in more places and on more phones. (ANI)

