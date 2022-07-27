Samsung's upcoming "Hexa2pixel" sensor to unveil with 450MP resolution

Seol [South Korea], July 27 (ANI): The word "Hexa2pixel," which is defined as "image sensors for photography equipment," was trademarked by Samsung.

According to GSM Arena, Ice Universe has tweeted about the trademark, previewing the alleged sensor's resolution.

The leaker claims that this sensor will perform 36-in-1 pixel binning (a group of 6x6 pixels combined into one), which is significantly more than Tetracell (2x2) and Nonapixel's present configurations (3x3).



Though it might be rounded to 450MP, it comes out to 432MP. In either case, it will more than quadruple the resolution of Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1 (1.22", 0.64 m), and HP3 (1.44, 0.56 m) sensors.

Both HP sensors contain "Tetra2pixel" colour filters, enabling them to produce 12MP and 50MP images using both 4x4 and 2x2 pixel binning. The new sensor will undoubtedly have two output modes given the "2" in its name.

The 6x6 and 3x3 resolutions will be capable of producing images with 12MP and 48MP resolutions, respectively. Binning will be required because, even if the sensor is large, fitting that many pixels will make them very small, as reported by GSM Arena.

This Hexa2pixel sensor might only be the midpoint of what is to come in the next few years because a few years ago, various rumours stated that Samsung was working on sensors with resolutions as high as 600MP (with a ridiculous 1/0.57" optical format). (ANI)

