Secure messaging app Signal now on iPad

California [USA], Nov 29 (ANI): Secure messaging service Signal announced its availability on iPad.

In its official blog, the company notes that version Signal 3.0 is now available in the Apple App Store. With iPad support, users can set up their tablet as a linked device.

Key features of the secure app include message forward option between threads, editing support, built-in video trimming support, quick calling feature, and more. It now supports Bangla, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Vietnamese. (ANI)

