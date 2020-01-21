Self-healing bacteria bricks could help build 'alive' structures on Moon

Colorado [USA], January 21 (ANI): Scientists have developed a special kind of building material that can help build highly durable structures on Moon or Mars that may never need a repair.

A team of scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder blended bacteria into a scaffold made from gelatin and sand to create a 'living' building material that would be capable of self-healing, Cnet reports. The resulting material is durable and offers the same strength as mortar.

The researchers expect the material to be commercially available in the next five to 10 years with applications in extreme conditions or military structures that can withstand demanding environments. (ANI)

