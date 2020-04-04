Skype introduces 'Meet Now' for signup-free video calls

California [USA], April 4 (ANI): As video conferencing becomes popular in the times of social distancing, Skype introduced a new feature that allows one to make calls without having to sign up or download.



Called Meet Now, the feature lets you set up a collaboration space and invite Skype as well as non-Skype contacts for video calls. As the official website explains, you can start a meeting by generating the unique link and sharing it with others to begin a video or audio call.

For non-Skype members who do not have the app installed on their device, the meeting will open in the Skype for the Web client. Users can choose to record calls which will be available for later review for up to 30 days. (ANI)

