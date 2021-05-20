Slack adds new feature to list pronouns right under job title

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Proprietary business communication platform Slack is now rolling out a new feature for profiles that will let users list their pronouns right under their name and job title.

As per The Verge, once filled out, the pronouns will appear both on the mini-profiles seen when a user clicks on someone's name and in their full profiles.



Slack profiles may already have a pronouns field if an administrator created a custom field for the company's employees. Slack said that administrators can continue using the older custom field or choose to turn on this new one, though the new dedicated pronouns field has the benefit of appearing more prominently in the profile.

As per The Verge, this new field will be hidden by default, however, Slack administrators will have to flip it on for everyone in a Slack workspace.

With the addition of this new option, Slack joins a few other apps that let people add pronouns to profiles, such as Instagram which just got it last week, OkCupid, and Lyft. (ANI)

