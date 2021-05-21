Slack rolls out new feature to help pause notifications before calls

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Business communication platform Slack has rolled out a small new feature that will help a user to pause notifications for as long as that status is up.

According to The Verge, the feature was discovered on Thursday. While doing an interview or call, people like to set the status to tell colleagues what one is up to and then turn off Slack notifications so one is not distracted by pings or mentions.

Previously, though, pausing notifications required clicking into a second menu -- and people sometimes forget to turn them off.



Per The Verge, this new checkbox has the benefit of saving a bit of time and by helping the user to remember to pause notifications when they need to.

Slack told The Verge that this feature is active, now, however, some users might not have it.

In order to use the new feature, go to the 'Set a status' menu. Next, type something in the 'What's your status?' field, and then look under the 'Clear after' menu. The screen will then show a checkbox titled 'Pause notifications'.

Check that box and after saving the status, a user will not get notifications while the status is live. (ANI)

