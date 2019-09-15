Sling TV now lets you stream on Apple's Safari browser

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Sling TV now allows users to stream both live and on-demand content within Apple's Safari browser for desktop.

As Engadget reports, the service already supports Chrome and Edge, but with support for Safari, users won't have to use its Mac app anymore if Safari is the preferred browser.

Sling on Safari is accessible with the version 11.1 of the browser. It is also available for some of the latest versions of Mac OS or later. (ANI)

