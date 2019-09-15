Representative Image
Representative Image

Sling TV now lets you stream on Apple's Safari browser

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Sling TV now allows users to stream both live and on-demand content within Apple's Safari browser for desktop.
As Engadget reports, the service already supports Chrome and Edge, but with support for Safari, users won't have to use its Mac app anymore if Safari is the preferred browser.
Sling on Safari is accessible with the version 11.1 of the browser. It is also available for some of the latest versions of Mac OS or later. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:00 IST

73 per cent stories on LGBTQ websites flagged as 'unsafe' by...

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Brands don't want their ads to appear next to controversial content on a given website. However, a new survey reveals how brands end up labeling stories on LGBTQ websites 'unsafe' for ad placement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

Adobe Premiere Pro's new feature will use AI to fast forward...

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Adobe Premiere Pro is getting a new feature that will aid in content creation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

AI promises smarter prosthetic arm control

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 14 (ANI): Prosthetic limbs have the potential to make lives easier for people. Now, with the advancement in technology, they are also getting smarter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

Amazon is testing one-tap ratings for product feedback

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly testing a new product feedback method to simplify the tedious process of letting fellow customers know how one feels about a specific item.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

US Congress asks Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google to provide...

Washington [USA], September 13 (ANI): The Congress is reportedly requesting internal records from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Spotify is asking for users' location data to curb fraud

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Spotify wants to know if users of its Premium Family subscription program are abusing it by hiding their location data.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Apple will now offer 'grace period' for lapsed payments of App...

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:47 IST

iOS 13 security flaw allows bypassing lock screen to access contact list

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Apple is scheduled to release iOS 13 in the next week. Ahead of the roll-out, a security researcher has uncovered a flaw that could potentially allow one to bypass the lock screen and gain access to an iPhone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:35 IST

Google One will now automatically backup media

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Google One membership will now automatically save media including photos, videos, contacts, and messages from Android device.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:20 IST

Researcher develop health-monitoring sleepwear 'phyjamas'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Scientists predict that future garment will come with unobtrusive, portable devices for monitoring heart rate and respiratory rhythm during sleep. But for now, they have developed physiological-sensing textiles called phyjamas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:04 IST

'Memories' is Google Photos' new stories-style feature

California [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Google Photos app has been updated with a new feature that brings up your favourite photos in the popular social media-style stories format.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:02 IST

Pandora launches desktop app for Windows

California [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Pandora launched today a new desktop app for Windows users, after the debut of its Mac app earlier this year.

Read More
iocl