Smart speaker, displays worldwide shipments reached 55.7 million units in Q4, 2019: Strategy Analytics

California [USA], Feb 17 (ANI): More smart speakers and smart displays were sold in Q4, 2019, according to the latest report by Strategy Analytics.

The report, titled Global Smart Speaker Vendor & OS Shipment and Installed Base Market Share by Region: Q4 2019, notes that the worldwide shipments of smart speakers and smart displays grew by 45 per cent year-on-year in the said quarter, reaching a record 55.7 million units.

The annual shipments also reached a record level in 2019 at 147 million units. The top-ranked brands were Amazon and Google with a combined share of over 50 per cent. Chinese brands Baidu, Alibaba, and Xiaomi listed in the top five brands globally. (ANI)

