Smart viewing for Smart people with Tata Sky Binge+: The Smart Set top box

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/Mediawire): Are you, like us, suffering from over-choice of content? Too many entertainment options offering overabundance of shows and films to choose from? Easy accessibility to content may not always be convenient, or cheap.

In such a scenario, having a one-stop entertainment destination and payment system can put an end to your daily struggle of 'what to watch' while taking care of different content preferences of each of the family members.

We chanced upon the Tata Sky Binge+ smart Set-Top Box (STB) that has brought about a pivotal change in how we consume entertainment. We tried out the device and it's safe to say that Tata Sky's leading-edge product is crafted to meet the entertainment needs of the modern family and is equipped with wide ranging benefits. Offering the best of both worlds - you get access to over 600 live TV channels and entertainment apps all on one device. From Zee TV to ZEE5, Star Movies to Disney+ Hotstar, viewers can seamlessly switch between live TV and OTT apps.

Tata Sky Binge+ is a recently launched smart set-top box that provides the best combo of TV channels, catch-up content, and on-demand entertainment apps on your television that is controlled via a single voice search enabled remote. Based on the Google Android TV platform, it offers you all the benefits of a Smart TV without actually having one! You get access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store, the option to cast the content of your mobile onto the screen with the built-in Chromecast, play games, connect Bluetooth, and a lot more. Additionally, you can view the best OTT platforms on TV through its bundled content aggregating service Tata Sky Binge, without having the need to connect a separate streaming device to your TV.

Content availability and pricing

Jumping right into the most exciting feature - it gives you a single platform for streaming OTT on TV! This simply means that with a single subscription and sign-in, you can view content from top OTT platforms on your TV screen! The best shows and the trending shows from across platforms are offered to you on one interface, liberating you from the hassling experience of navigating from one platform to the other in search of good shows and from taking individual subscriptions of so many OTT apps by offering a quick and easy, all-inclusive one payment option.

You get access to the top 10 OTT apps here, like Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SonyLIV, ZEE5, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, ShemarooMe, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now & CuriosityStream, along with free access to Amazon Prime Video for the first three months, all at the click of a button. You also get access to over 600 live TV channels, value added services and catch-up content for the past 7 days.

New subscribers can buy the Tata Sky Binge+ STB at a one-time investment of INR 2,999 while it will cost INR 2,499 for existing subscribers who want to opt for an upgrade or secondary connection. On purchasing, you will get 6-month free access to the Tata Sky Binge service and three-month access to Amazon Prime Video, at no additional cost. After the first six months, you can avail the aggregator offering at a monthly price of INR 299. So, if you are a Tata Sky subscriber, this device is a must-buy! And if you're not, we recommend that you get a Tata Sky connection and add the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart Set box to your TV to enjoy a whole new level of entertainment for your entire family.

User Interface



Tata Sky Binge+ offers a seamless navigation from TV channels to OTT platforms, thanks to its simple, smart and user-friendly UI. Sporting a new look, the set-top box is also easy-to-use after a quick exploration.

First is the "Home" tab that displays a mix of Live TV channels and partner apps under the Binge service along with the best of Tata Sky Showcase.

Next is the "Guide" window that allows you to explore your TV channels. You can make use of both the search filters and the Google Voice Assistant to look for your favourite channels and shows.

With the "Binge" tab, you no longer have to juggle between separate logins for each app. It lets you search your favourite movies, shows and originals from across the range of OTT platforms at one place.

Tech Specifications: Box and Remote

Tata Sky Binge+ is a 4K-enabled smart set-top box based on the Google Android TV platform with access to Google Assistant, the Google Play Store and the ability to cast content from your smartphone with built-in Chromecast.

The set top box itself has a sleek body with a modern matte finish to look cool in your living room. The best part of the box is that it is compatible with all types of TVs including 4K, HD LED, LCD, or plasma technology. The STB also gives you the option to connect your headphones and wireless speakers through Bluetooth.

To sum it up, Tata Sky Binge+ is one of the finest entertainment solutions for people and families who juggle between watching content on TV and exploring new-age content on streaming platforms.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

