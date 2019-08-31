Smartphone radiation doesn't have negative health effects, says study

Wellington [New Zealand], August 31 (ANI): A lot has been said about the radiation caused by smartphone and as 5G is being rolled out across the world, concerns about the negative effects of technology are also on the rise.

A study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal notes that any potentially harmful biological effects are more commonly seen in low-quality scientific studies, Cnet reports.

The researchers argue that many of the studies indicating the effect of radiofrequency (RF) radiation going beyond heating of human tissue are of low quality but get published because they are interesting.

They further argue that these studies lack the consistency in terms of their results and anti-5G sentiment without scientific evidence would do more harm than good. (ANI)

