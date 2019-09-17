Snapchat adds 3D Camera Mode to add dimension to your selfies

California [USA], September 17 (ANI): If selfies were not enough, Snapchat has added a new 3D Camera Mode that adds more dimension to an otherwise flat image.

As The Verge reports, users of the Apple iPhone X or later can use the 3D Camera Mode to capture a 3D selfie. If the recipient doesn't have the compatible device, they can move their phone around to experience the 3D effect.

The 3D selfies can be shared on the app or outside of the app through the camera roll. The company plans to eventually support additional devices. (ANI)

