Snapchat launches Custom Landmarker in Lens Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Snapchat has announced the global launch of Custom Landmarkers in Lens Studio. Custom Landmarkers offer creators the opportunity to anchor Lenses to local places they care about and tell richer stories about their communities through AR.

Snapchat marked this launch in India with the introduction of its first-ever Custom Indian Landmarker Lens created for Havmor, a popular ice-cream brand.

Custom Landmarkers is a new capability available publicly in Lens Studio which lets AR creators transform local landmarks - from statues to storefronts - into AR attractions. Landmarks are more than just larger-than-life or iconic structures - they are places of varying shapes and sizes that could have meaning just for you, a group of friends, or a wider community.



AR creators have the opportunity to choose the location where their Custom Landmarker Lens can be activated which offers them the chance to experiment with building hyper-local, location-based AR experiences that are contextual and relevant to communities.

One such standout example would be that of The Havmor Paradise Custom Landmarker Lens. This is conceptualized and created by one of Snap Lens Network's lens creator, Pradeepa Anandhi, along with Snap official lens creator Bharat Nagarajan.

It is Snapchat's first-ever Custom Landmarker Lens in India and introduces an interactive dancing cow, a Havmor ice-cream virtual banner on the outlet as it snows in the background and larger than life ice-cream cones.

To experience the feature, users have to simply scan the Snap code near the outlet and watch the outlet come to life. (ANI)

