Snapchat launches new AR lens for Tinder's Swipe Night

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Snapchat has launched a new Swipe Night Lens feature that allows you to choose your own adventure for Tinder's Swipe Night app.

As Engadget reports, the Swipe Night Lens is Snapchat's first swipeable lens that allows users a sneak-peek into Tinder's Swipe Night experience by bringing various scenarios and letting you swipe left to 'save yourself' or right to 'save the world'.

Snapchat's Swipe Night Lens will arrive along with Tinder's six-episode series that is scheduled to launch on October 6th, with a new show coming every Sunday. The apocalyptic adventure is Tinder's first attempt into merging AR with dating. (ANI)

