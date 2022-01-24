Snapchat rolls out new safety feature for teens

Wahington [US], January 24 (ANI): American multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat is introducing a new safety feature for teens that will limit the friend suggestions they see in the application.

As per Mashable, following the requests for enhanced safety features on the app, the popular social networking app is modifying its buddy suggestion feature.

The company is making it more difficult for adult strangers to locate kids on its app by limiting friend recommendations in its 'Quick Add' feature.



According to Snapchat, accounts of 13 to 17-year-olds would no longer appear in 'Quick Add' unless they have "a particular amount of accounts in common." While the move will not prevent adults and kids from communicating, it may make it more difficult for outsiders to locate teens they are unfamiliar with.

However, it's currently unclear how many mutual connections a Snapchat user will need to have in common with an adolescent in order for them to appear on their Quick Add list, but the company claimed it will help users guarantee they know each other in real life.

The platform also promised to implement new parental control features, which it teased last year, that will provide parents more insight into who their teenagers are talking to while still allowing teens to maintain their privacy. (ANI)

