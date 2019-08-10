Sonos is working on its first wireless speaker

California [USA], August 10 (ANI): Sonos is reportedly working on its first wireless speaker, according to the company's recent filing with the FCC, which could make its debut this fall.

The filing refers to a product model S17, which is described as a high-performance wireless speaker and part of the Sonos sound system, The Verge reports.

The purported device will be capable of streaming with Wi-Fi, and also support Bluetooth audio streaming and Bluetooth Low Energy. The filing also indicates that the device includes a USB-C port and an ethernet jack. (ANI)

