California [USA], August 10 (ANI): Sonos is reportedly working on its first wireless speaker, according to the company's recent filing with the FCC, which could make its debut this fall.
The filing refers to a product model S17, which is described as a high-performance wireless speaker and part of the Sonos sound system, The Verge reports.
The purported device will be capable of streaming with Wi-Fi, and also support Bluetooth audio streaming and Bluetooth Low Energy. The filing also indicates that the device includes a USB-C port and an ethernet jack. (ANI)
Sonos is working on its first wireless speaker
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:39 IST
California [USA], August 10 (ANI): Sonos is reportedly working on its first wireless speaker, according to the company's recent filing with the FCC, which could make its debut this fall.