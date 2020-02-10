Sony, Amazon will also skip MWC 2020 over coronavirus scare

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 10 (ANI): After NVIDIA and LG, Sony has also confirmed that it will skip the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona, Spain over coronavirus concerns.

In its official blog, Sony revealed that instead of the MWC 2020, it will host its press conference on its official Xperia YouTube channel on February 24. Meanwhile, Amazon also confirmed to TechCrunch about withdrawing from the annual tech event.

The MWC 2020 is scheduled to kick start on February 24 and run until February 27, 2020. However, a lot of tech giants started backing out from the important tech show after Spain reported its first case of the deadly virus. (ANI)

