Sony announces console covers, DualSense controller colours for PlayStation 5

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Game fanatics have a reason to rejoice as for the first time, Sony on Monday announced its range of first-party console covers for the PlayStation 5 and also three new colours for the DualSense controller.

According to GSM Arena, the PS5 console covers will come in five new colours-- Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Cosmic Red, and Midnight Black.

The new covers are all standalone items that need to be purchased separately and a replacement for the default white covers, which will continue to be the only option while purchasing the console.

The replaceable covers for the PS5 are designed to just slide off without needing any tools.

Sony has also launched the DualSense controller in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.



For the uninformed, the company had already launched Cosmic Red and Midnight Black versions in May. Together with the standard white users now have six colour options to choose from.

According to GSM Arena, the black and red covers will be available in January 2022 in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines.

On the other hand, the pink, purple, and blue covers will be available in the first half of 2022 in the aforementioned regions. Other regions will get them later in the year.

The cost price of the covers has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, the new DualSense colours will be launched in January 2022. (ANI)

