Sony, Honda announce partnership to make battery electric car

Tokyo [Japan], March 4 (ANI): Japanese giants Sony and Honda have announced a partnership to build battery electric vehicles together.



As per GSM Arena, the two companies have signed a "memorandum of understanding", and their first car will arrive in 2025.

The new company will be formed in 2022 and the first cars to come out of it are expected in 2025.

Sony would supply the mobility service platform, and Honda will supply the manufacturing facilities. Their joint venture will be in charge of planning, development, design and selling the EVs, as per the outlet. (ANI)

